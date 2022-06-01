CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.We are financially strong and well positioned for continued growth. At CNO, we're looking for ambitious people who want to do more. We'll provide you with opportunities to grow your skills through challenging professional experiences. If you're looking for a culture that encourages development, helps you reach your potential, and rewards you for your contribution, then CNO Financial Group is right for you.