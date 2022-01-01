← Company Directory
Citizens Bank
Citizens Bank Salaries

Citizens Bank's salary ranges from $51,740 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $235,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citizens Bank. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $101K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $110K
Product Manager
Median $235K
Business Analyst
$51.7K
Data Analyst
$78.4K
Financial Analyst
$137K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Investment Banker
$144K
Management Consultant
$121K
Marketing
$186K
Product Designer
$129K
Program Manager
$164K
Project Manager
$160K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
Solution Architect
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citizens Bank is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citizens Bank is $129,350.

