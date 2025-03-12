Software Engineer compensation in United States at Allstate ranges from $82.1K per year for A1 to $156K per year for E. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allstate's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A1
$82.1K
$81.4K
$714
$0
A2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$79.5K
$79.5K
$0
$0
B2
$91.3K
$90.6K
$0
$694
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
