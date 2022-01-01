← Company Directory
Ford Motor
Ford Motor Salaries

Ford Motor's salary ranges from $8,183 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $241,962 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ford Motor. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
GSR 5 $96.6K
GSR 6 $111K
GSR 7 $136K
GSR 8 $175K
LL6 $222K

Machine Learning Engineer

Networking Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $131K
Data Scientist $130K
Senior Data Scientist $146K
Product Designer
Product Designer $129K
Senior Product Designer $152K

UX Designer

Interaction Designer

Product Manager
Product Manager $181K
Senior Product Manager $200K
Mechanical Engineer
Associate Mechanical Engineer $119K
Mechanical Engineer $105K

Manufacturing Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Technical Program Manager
Median $167K
Hardware Engineer
Median $93.6K
Program Manager
Median $142K
Financial Analyst
Median $74K
Marketing
Median $156K
Recruiter
Median $135K
Business Analyst
Median $95K
Human Resources
Median $159K
Solution Architect
Median $129K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
Median $125K
Administrative Assistant
$8.2K
Business Operations Manager
$151K
Business Development
$202K
Chief of Staff
$149K
Controls Engineer
$61K
Corporate Development
$134K
Customer Service
$81.6K
Data Analyst
$8.3K
Electrical Engineer
$113K
Graphic Designer
$119K
Industrial Designer
$122K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Legal
$242K
Project Manager
$81.8K
Sales
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$9K
Systems Engineer
Median $98K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ford Motor, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ford Motor is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ford Motor is $128,768.

Other Resources