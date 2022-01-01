← Company Directory
thredUP
Work Here? Claim Your Company

thredUP Salaries

thredUP's salary ranges from $91,728 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $134,325 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of thredUP. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$134K
Customer Service
$101K
Marketing
$114K
Product Manager
$91.7K
Software Engineer
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at thredUP is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at thredUP is $110,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for thredUP

Related Companies

  • Under Armour
  • URBN
  • Poshmark
  • The RealReal
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources