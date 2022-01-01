← Company Directory
The RealReal
The RealReal Salaries

The RealReal's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $221,100 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The RealReal. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
Median $138K
Accountant
$106K
Data Scientist
$206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$153K
Product Designer
$221K
Recruiter
$137K
Sales
$55.3K
Software Engineer
$106K
The highest paying role reported at The RealReal is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The RealReal is $137,600.

