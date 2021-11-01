← Company Directory
Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Salaries

Columbia Sportswear's salary ranges from $37,253 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $164,175 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Columbia Sportswear. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Customer Service
$37.3K
Human Resources
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$164K
Project Manager
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Columbia Sportswear is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Columbia Sportswear is $132,409.

Other Resources