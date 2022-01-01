← Company Directory
Citizens
Citizens Salaries

Citizens's salary ranges from $107,800 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $192,473 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citizens. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$108K
Marketing
$117K
Product Designer
$192K
Software Engineer
Median $138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citizens is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citizens is $127,290.

