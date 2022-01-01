Company Directory
Progressive Salaries

Progressive's salary ranges from $43,215 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $167,800 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Progressive. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Application Developer $87.7K
Application Developer $105K
Senior Application Developer $132K
Lead Application Developer $168K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $85K
Data Scientist
Median $135K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $140K
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Claims Adjuster
$69.3K
Customer Service
$48.2K
Marketing
$167K
Sales
$43.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Progressive is Software Engineer at the Lead Application Developer level with a yearly total compensation of $167,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Progressive is $104,745.

