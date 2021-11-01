← Company Directory
Kemper
Kemper Salaries

Kemper's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $206,025 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kemper. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.3K
Legal
$80.4K

Project Manager
$132K
Software Engineer
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kemper is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kemper is $106,350.

