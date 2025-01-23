← Company Directory
Kemper
Kemper Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Kemper ranges from $166K to $236K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kemper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$189K - $223K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$166K$189K$223K$236K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kemper?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Kemper in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kemper for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $166,050.

Other Resources