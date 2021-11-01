← Company Directory
Travelers
Travelers Salaries

Travelers's salary ranges from $51,299 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $211,050 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Travelers. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $97.2K
Software Engineer II $154K
Senior Software Engineer $184K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Product Manager
Median $135K
Product Designer
Median $96K
Business Analyst
$86.9K
Customer Service
$84K
Customer Service Operations
$64.3K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Financial Analyst
$51.3K
Geological Engineer
$79.6K
Graphic Designer
$84.6K
Project Manager
$112K
Sales
$122K
Solution Architect
$211K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$184K
Venture Capitalist
$123K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Travelers is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Travelers is $117,045.

