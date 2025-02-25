Software Engineer compensation in United States at Travelers ranges from $104K per year for Software Engineer I to $184K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Travelers's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$104K
$102K
$276
$1.8K
Software Engineer II
$158K
$147K
$2.7K
$8.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$184K
$160K
$8.5K
$15.9K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
