CoStar Group
CoStar Group Salaries

CoStar Group's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $230,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoStar Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $118K
Software Engineer I $124K
Software Engineer II $133K
Senior Software Engineer $166K
Lead Software Engineer $190K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $170K
Product Designer
Median $96K

Product Manager
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Business Analyst
$128K
Business Development
$134K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$82.9K
Data Scientist
$130K
Financial Analyst
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.4K
Marketing
$81.6K
Marketing Operations
$61.6K
Sales
$149K
Venture Capitalist
$114K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CoStar Group, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CoStar Group is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoStar Group is $128,610.

