← Company Directory
Sabre
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sabre Salaries

Sabre's salary ranges from $15,864 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $243,775 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sabre. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $16.3K
L2 $22K
L3 $20.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $160K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Accountant
$83.4K
Business Analyst
$15.9K
Business Development
$244K
Data Scientist
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$63.2K
Management Consultant
$136K
Marketing
$155K
Product Designer
$172K
Program Manager
$146K
Project Manager
$121K
Sales
$243K
Solution Architect
$176K
Technical Program Manager
$66.7K
Venture Capitalist
$40.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Sabre, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sabre is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sabre is $120,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sabre

Related Companies

  • 2U
  • trivago
  • Rubicon Project
  • CME Group
  • Trainline
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources