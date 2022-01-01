← Company Directory
Rubicon Project
Rubicon Project Salaries

Rubicon Project's salary ranges from $107,460 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $132,300 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rubicon Project. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$132K
Software Engineer
$107K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rubicon Project is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rubicon Project is $118,580.

