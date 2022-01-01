← Company Directory
trivago
trivago Salaries

trivago's salary ranges from $54,617 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $84,280 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of trivago. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $70.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Copywriter
$64.8K
Data Analyst
$54.6K
Data Science Manager
$84.3K
Data Scientist
$57.7K
Product Designer
$69.6K
Product Manager
$65.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$84K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at trivago is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at trivago is $67,470.

