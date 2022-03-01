← Company Directory
Hertz
Hertz Salaries

Hertz's salary ranges from $85,264 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $300,833 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hertz. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $108K
L5 $301K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$86.3K
Financial Analyst
$133K

Human Resources
$151K
Product Designer
$95.4K
Product Manager
$226K
Sales
$85.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hertz is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $300,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hertz is $120,100.

