SIXT Salaries

SIXT's salary ranges from $19,295 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $135,602 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SIXT. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SDE I $19.3K
SDE II $34.3K
SDE III $63.7K
Staff Software Engineer $96.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$64.6K
Business Analyst
$77.1K

Data Analyst
$57.3K
Data Scientist
$117K
Product Manager
$58.4K
Program Manager
$20.4K
Project Manager
$53.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$136K
