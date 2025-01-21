← Company Directory
SIXT
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

SIXT Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at SIXT ranges from ₹1.54M per year for SDE I to ₹8.21M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.54M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SIXT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE I
(Entry Level)
₹1.54M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹227K
SDE II
₹3M
₹2.63M
₹80.4K
₹287K
SDE III
₹5.17M
₹4.36M
₹184K
₹626K
Staff Software Engineer
₹8.21M
₹6.71M
₹0
₹1.5M
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at SIXT?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SIXT in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,209,922. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIXT for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,815,949.

Other Resources