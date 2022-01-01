← Company Directory
CME Group
CME Group Salaries

CME Group's salary ranges from $99,190 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $288,435 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CME Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $99.2K
Software Engineer II $122K
Senior Software Engineer $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $152K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $238K
Business Analyst
$178K
Business Development
$150K
Corporate Development
$186K
Data Scientist
$216K
Financial Analyst
$106K
Information Technologist (IT)
$143K
Project Manager
$142K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$150K
Solution Architect
$288K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At CME Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CME Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CME Group is $151,124.

