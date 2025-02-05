Software Engineer compensation in United States at CME Group ranges from $92.7K per year for Software Engineer I to $175K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CME Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$92.7K
$83.2K
$0
$9.5K
Software Engineer II
$122K
$106K
$0
$16.4K
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$175K
$150K
$0
$24.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CME Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
