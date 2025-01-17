← Company Directory
Sabre
Sabre Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sabre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

£52.7K - £60K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£46.6K£52.7K£60K£66.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Sabre, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sabre in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £66,189. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sabre for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £46,557.

Other Resources