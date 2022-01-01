← Company Directory
2U
Work Here? Claim Your Company

2U Salaries

2U's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $295,764 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 2U. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$123K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Data Analyst
$52.3K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$296K
Human Resources
$127K
Marketing
$150K
Marketing Operations
$103K
Product Designer
$80.9K
Project Manager
$64.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
UX Researcher
$216K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 2U is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 2U is $128,566.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for 2U

Related Companies

  • Sabre
  • Rubicon Project
  • CME Group
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Weedmaps
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources