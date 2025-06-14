Software Engineer compensation in United States at 2U ranges from $107K per year for Software Engineer I to $159K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for 2U's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$107K
$104K
$0
$3.3K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$2.5K
$11K
Senior Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
