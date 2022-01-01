← Company Directory
Weedmaps
Weedmaps Salaries

Weedmaps's salary ranges from $112,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $300,667 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Weedmaps. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $160K
Senior Software Engineer $187K
Staff Software Engineer $301K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$113K
Data Analyst
$112K

Data Scientist
$171K
Human Resources
$157K
Marketing
$149K
Marketing Operations
$189K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$278K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Weedmaps is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $300,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Weedmaps is $171,353.

