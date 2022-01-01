← Company Directory
Handshake
Handshake Salaries

Handshake's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $266,373 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Handshake. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $140K
L4 $171K
L5 $154K
L6 $202K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Sales
Median $158K

Data Scientist
Median $158K
Customer Service
$124K
Human Resources
$114K
Marketing
$266K
Product Designer
$164K
Product Manager
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$255K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Handshake, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Handshake is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,373. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Handshake is $158,000.

