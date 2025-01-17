Software Engineer compensation in India at Sabre ranges from ₹1.38M per year for L1 to ₹1.74M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sabre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.38M
₹1.33M
₹0
₹55.5K
L2
₹1.87M
₹1.84M
₹0
₹33.9K
L3
₹1.74M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹21.2K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Sabre, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)