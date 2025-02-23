← Company Directory
CoStar Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

CoStar Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at CoStar Group totals $129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CoStar Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
CoStar Group
Data Analyst II
Washington, DC
Total per year
$129K
Level
Mid Senior
Base
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at CoStar Group?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CoStar Group, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at CoStar Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoStar Group for the Data Scientist role in United States is $122,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CoStar Group

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Sabre
  • 2U
  • McDonald's
  • Mercari
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources