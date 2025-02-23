Software Engineer compensation in United States at CoStar Group ranges from $118K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $190K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CoStar Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$118K
$114K
$971
$3.7K
Software Engineer I
$124K
$122K
$2.2K
$0
Software Engineer II
$133K
$130K
$2.5K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$167K
$163K
$3.9K
$89
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CoStar Group, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)