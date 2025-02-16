Software Engineer compensation in United States at Progressive ranges from $103K per year for Application Developer to $168K per year for Lead Application Developer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Progressive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Application Developer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Application Developer
$103K
$94.1K
$0
$9.2K
Senior Application Developer
$131K
$117K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Application Developer
$168K
$144K
$0
$23.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
