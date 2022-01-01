← Company Directory
Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Salaries

Omnicom Group's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $161,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnicom Group. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $104K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Management Consultant
Median $145K

Marketing
Median $75K
Business Analyst
$75.1K
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$121K
Graphic Designer
$106K
Product Designer
$85.4K
Product Manager
$101K
Program Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$109K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $161K
Solution Architect
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Omnicom Group is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $161,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicom Group is $107,488.

Other Resources