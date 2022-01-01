← Company Directory
Accenture
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Accenture Salaries

Accenture's salary ranges from $5,376 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $456,800 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accenture. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
ASE $5.4K
SE $8.9K
SSE $15K
TL $22.9K
AM $30.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Networking Engineer

Management Consultant
Analyst $95.5K
Senior Analyst $100K
Consultant $130K
Manager $193K
Senior Manager $259K
Senior Executive $457K
Business Analyst
Associate Business Analyst $79.9K
Analyst $92.6K
Senior Business Analyst $94.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Software Engineering Manager
CL7 $182K
CL6 $216K
CL5 $285K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Analyst $87.8K
Senior Analyst $110K
Team Leader $142K
Solution Architect
Associate Solution Architect $128K
Solution Architect Analyst $117K
Senior Solution Architect $194K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Sales
Median $114K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist Analyst $136K
Senior Data Scientist $137K
Team Leader $174K
Information Technologist (IT)
Associate $107K
Analyst $79.4K
Senior Analyst $89.8K
Team Leader $233K
Marketing
Median $104K
Product Designer
Associate Product Designer $94.6K
Senior Product Designer $136K
Team Leader $173K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $155K
Technical Program Manager
Median $192K

Technical Project Manager

Program Manager
Median $208K
Project Manager
Associate Project Manager $112K
Project Manager Analyst $127K
Senior Project Manager $208K
Team Leader $146K
Data Analyst
Median $17.4K
Data Science Manager
Median $195K
Financial Analyst
Median $145K
Human Resources
Median $129K
Venture Capitalist
Median $6.4K

Associate

Analyst

Customer Service
Median $5.5K
Hardware Engineer
Median $120K
UX Researcher
Median $129K
Business Development
Median $101K
Legal
Median $105K
Accountant
Median $10.3K
Product Design Manager
Median $193K
Administrative Assistant
$94.1K
Business Operations
$84.4K
Business Operations Manager
$186K
Copywriter
$155K
Corporate Development
$149K
Customer Service Operations
$189K
Electrical Engineer
$83.6K
Geological Engineer
$99.5K
Graphic Designer
$117K
Investment Banker
$7.4K
Marketing Operations
$96.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$12.3K
Partner Manager
$251K
Recruiter
$82.5K
Sales Engineer
$61.7K
Technical Writer
$29K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accenture is Management Consultant at the Senior Executive level with a yearly total compensation of $456,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture is $115,309.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accenture

Related Companies

  • CACI International
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources