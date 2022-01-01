Have Accenture Leadership Voluntary Equity Investment Program (VEIP): only for the members of Accenture Leadership. The VEIP allows participants to purchase ACN stock on the 5th of every month at its market price. In December of each year, Accenture makes a 50% matching contribution of the net shares (purchases less sales) in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs). The RSUs vest two years from the grant date and cannot be sold before vesting.