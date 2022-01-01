← Company Directory
Accenture
Accenture Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $9,678

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

    PPO and DMO plans

  • Sick Time

  • Life Insurance

    Basic level of coverage; you can purchase more coverage for yourself and your family.

  • Disability Insurance

    Accenture continues a portion of your salary for up to 180 days if you are disabled and can’t work.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

    BCBS, Aetna, Cigna

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Lunch

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Wellness program

    The program includes an app for tracking fitness, nutrition and resiliency which provides cash rewards quarterly.

