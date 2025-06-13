Business Analyst compensation in United States at Accenture ranges from $79.9K per year for Associate Business Analyst to $92K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $94.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$79.9K
$78.9K
$0
$1K
Analyst
$94.5K
$91K
$769
$2.8K
Senior Business Analyst
$92K
$90.7K
$0
$1.2K
Team Leader
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)