Data Scientist compensation in United States at Accenture ranges from $136K per year for Data Scientist Analyst to $174K per year for Team Leader. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist Analyst
$136K
$134K
$0
$2K
Senior Data Scientist
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.6K
Team Leader
$174K
$161K
$3K
$10.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)