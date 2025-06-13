Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Accenture ranges from $107K per year for Associate to $233K per year for Team Leader. The median yearly compensation package totals $83.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$107K
$104K
$0
$3.5K
Analyst
$81.4K
$79.7K
$556
$1.1K
Senior Analyst
$90.1K
$87.5K
$0
$2.6K
Team Leader
$233K
$193K
$6.7K
$33.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)