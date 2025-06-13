← Company Directory
Accenture
Accenture Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at Accenture ranges from $97.9K per year for Analyst to $457K per year for Senior Executive. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$97.9K
$92.2K
$0
$5.6K
Senior Analyst
$98.4K
$96.3K
$0
$2.1K
Consultant
$140K
$136K
$0
$4K
Manager
$200K
$190K
$909
$9K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Accenture in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $456,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Management Consultant role in United States is $145,000.

