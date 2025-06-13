Management Consultant compensation in United States at Accenture ranges from $97.9K per year for Analyst to $457K per year for Senior Executive. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$97.9K
$92.2K
$0
$5.6K
Senior Analyst
$98.4K
$96.3K
$0
$2.1K
Consultant
$140K
$136K
$0
$4K
Manager
$200K
$190K
$909
$9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)