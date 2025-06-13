Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Accenture ranges from $164K per year for CL7 to $285K per year for CL5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CL7
$164K
$155K
$0
$8.7K
CL6
$218K
$194K
$5.2K
$18.3K
CL5
$285K
$263K
$10.4K
$12K
CL4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)