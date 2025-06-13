← Company Directory
Accenture
Accenture Customer Service Salaries

Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 119K - PLN 144K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 109KPLN 119KPLN 144KPLN 153K
Common Range
Possible Range

PLN 622K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Accenture in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 152,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Customer Service role in Poland is PLN 109,361.

