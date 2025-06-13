← Company Directory
Accenture
Accenture Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in India at Accenture ranges from ₹1.36M per year for Product Designer Analyst to ₹1.38M per year for Team Leader. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.87M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Associate Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer Analyst
₹1.36M
₹1.23M
₹6.3K
₹125K
Senior Product Designer
₹1.77M
₹1.67M
₹0
₹105K
Team Leader
₹1.38M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹197K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Accenture in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,886,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Product Designer role in India is ₹1,815,962.

