Product Designer compensation in India at Accenture ranges from ₹1.36M per year for Product Designer Analyst to ₹1.38M per year for Team Leader. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.87M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer Analyst
₹1.36M
₹1.23M
₹6.3K
₹125K
Senior Product Designer
₹1.77M
₹1.67M
₹0
₹105K
Team Leader
₹1.38M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹197K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
