← Company Directory
Accenture
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Accenture Marketing Operations Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 11.17M - CRC 12.99M
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 10.32MCRC 11.17MCRC 12.99MCRC 14.45M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Marketing Operations submission at Accenture to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

CRC 80.95M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.18M+ (sometimes CRC 151.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Accenture in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 14,450,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Marketing Operations role in Costa Rica is CRC 10,321,462.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Accenture

Related Companies

  • CACI International
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Wipro
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources