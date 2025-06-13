Software Engineer compensation in India at Accenture ranges from ₹453K per year for ASE to ₹4.25M per year for M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹884K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹453K
₹449K
₹0
₹3.8K
Software Engineer Analyst
₹765K
₹743K
₹0
₹21.9K
Senior Software Engineer
₹975K
₹894K
₹0
₹81.4K
Team Leader
₹1.88M
₹1.79M
₹4.6K
₹88.6K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
