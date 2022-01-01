← Company Directory
BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon Salaries

BNY Mellon's salary ranges from $16,090 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $376,875 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BNY Mellon. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E $96.2K
F $121K
G $132K
H $151K
I $118K
J $109K
K $171K
L $190K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
E $101K
F $117K
I $114K
K $147K
Project Manager
Median $105K
Accountant
Median $71K
Data Analyst
Median $62.4K
Marketing
Median $180K
Solution Architect
Median $130K
Technical Program Manager
Median $205K
Administrative Assistant
$54.4K
Business Operations
$60.6K
Business Analyst
$70.1K
Business Development
$100K
Customer Service
$126K
Data Science Manager
$198K
Financial Analyst
$16.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.3K
Investment Banker
$25.4K
Legal
$377K
Management Consultant
$147K
Product Designer
$63.6K
Product Design Manager
$299K
Product Manager
$49.1K
Program Manager
$241K
Sales
$159K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$67.7K
Underwriter
$99.5K
Venture Capitalist
$23.2K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BNY Mellon is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $376,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNY Mellon is $115,178.

Other Resources