AIG
AIG Salaries

AIG's salary ranges from $45,728 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $298,500 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AIG. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $163K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Solution Architect
Median $180K

Data Architect

Accountant
$73.6K
Actuary
$140K
Business Analyst
$60.6K
Business Development
$46.5K
Customer Service
$45.7K
Data Analyst
$92.4K
Data Science Manager
$299K
Data Scientist
$201K
Human Resources
$77.6K
Legal
$211K
Product Designer
$147K
Project Manager
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
Technical Program Manager
$173K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AIG is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG is $139,695.

