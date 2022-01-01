← Company Directory
Principal Financial Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Principal Financial Group Salaries

Principal Financial Group's salary ranges from $36,281 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $167,160 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Principal Financial Group. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $77K
Software Engineer 2 $95.2K
Software Engineer 3 $119K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
$96.8K
Data Analyst
$96K

I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment

Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build a SaaS, and which I launched 2 weeks ago, and then I noticed I've been a fool all this while trying...

106 32
106 32
Data Scientist
$77.4K
Financial Analyst
$72.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$103K
Product Manager
$50.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$36.3K
Solution Architect
$40.7K
Technical Program Manager
$167K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Principal Financial Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Principal Financial Group is $86,285.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Principal Financial Group

Related Companies

  • AIG
  • Northern Trust
  • Merrill Lynch
  • AXA
  • Voya Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources