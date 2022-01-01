← Company Directory
AXA
AXA Salaries

AXA's salary ranges from $4,315 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $242,382 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AXA. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $60.4K
Actuary
$63.9K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
56 49
Administrative Assistant
$6.6K
Business Analyst
$33.8K
Customer Service
$4.3K
Data Analyst
$81.6K
Data Science Manager
$242K
Financial Analyst
$34.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.5K
Investment Banker
$64.5K
Legal
$79.5K
Management Consultant
$70.9K
Marketing
$138K
Product Manager
$82.9K
Program Manager
$89.7K
Project Manager
$85.4K
Recruiter
$16.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$141K
Solution Architect
$139K
Underwriter
$149K
Venture Capitalist
$79.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AXA is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,382. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AXA is $80,488.

