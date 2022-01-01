← Company Directory
Allianz
Allianz Salaries

Allianz's salary ranges from $6,033 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $180,900 for a Investment Banker in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allianz. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97.1K

DevOps Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $76.3K
Management Consultant
Median $89K

Accountant
$6K
Actuary
$110K
Claims Adjuster
$154K
Customer Service
$46.6K
Data Analyst
$110K
Data Science Manager
$144K
Data Scientist
$43.9K
Financial Analyst
$75.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$138K
Investment Banker
$181K
Marketing
$71.1K
Marketing Operations
$35.4K
Product Manager
$98.1K
Program Manager
$97.1K
Project Manager
$31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$13.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$121K
Solution Architect
$85.6K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$66.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allianz is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz is $87,276.

