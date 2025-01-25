← Company Directory
Allianz
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Allianz Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Germany package at Allianz totals €69.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allianz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Allianz
Business Analyst
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€69.2K
Level
L2
Base
€62.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€6.9K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Allianz?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Allianz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €87,578. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allianz for the Business Analyst role in Germany is €68,505.

